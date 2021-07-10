$57.97 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report sales of $57.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 245.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $228.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.44 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.78 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

