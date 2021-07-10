5,343 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.47. 212,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

