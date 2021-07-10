5,300 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 508.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 184,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 197.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $308,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 1,850,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,420. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.