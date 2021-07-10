5,270 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $45.66 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

