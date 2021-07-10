4,727 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IAA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in IAA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in IAA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,880. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

