4,727 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IAA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in IAA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in IAA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,880. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
IAA Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
