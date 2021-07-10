4,300 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

