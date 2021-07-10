$411.87 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $411.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $413.62 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $313.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after buying an additional 268,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $52.36. 473,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,498. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

