$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to announce $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of ONTX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 233,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.