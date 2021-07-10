$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $36.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $25.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $95.28 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of S&W Seed stock remained flat at $$3.55 on Wednesday. 20,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,990. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

