27,900 Shares in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGTC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $170.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

