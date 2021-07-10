$27.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $27.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $28.21 billion. Facebook reported sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $116.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.25 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $139.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $147.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of FB stock opened at $350.42 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.80.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

