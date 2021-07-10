23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.64

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 9.64 and last traded at 9.80, with a volume of 6064 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.00.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.