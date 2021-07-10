2,388 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR opened at $187.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.96. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

