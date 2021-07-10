$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $18.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHCT traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,797. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.