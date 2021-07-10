$2.52 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.17. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,144 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.76. 701,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,281. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

