$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.31. 162,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

