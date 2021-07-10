19,660 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.76% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

