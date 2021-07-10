$168.70 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce sales of $168.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $687.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $693.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $698.75 million, with estimates ranging from $687.30 million to $710.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $165,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $31.53. 308,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,947. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.