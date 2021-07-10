13,379 Shares in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $79,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE MHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 6,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,670. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.