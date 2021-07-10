13,165 Shares in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 643.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 626,099 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Quantum by 148.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 244,387 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,904 shares of company stock valued at $962,874. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

