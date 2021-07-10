12,301 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,301 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

