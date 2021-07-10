1,118 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.37.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,528. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.