1,080 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Inogen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.41 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.