104,065 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 104,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

FUTU traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,328,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

