100,050 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

