$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. TotalEnergies posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TotalEnergies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 162.24%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

