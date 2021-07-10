$0.83 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.