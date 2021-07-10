-$0.71 EPS Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.67). Atreca also reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Atreca by 416.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atreca by 328.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 754.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth $690,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15. Atreca has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $332.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

