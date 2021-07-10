$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,189. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,812 shares of company stock worth $15,097,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

