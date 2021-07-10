$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

