$0.50 EPS Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

NYSE RXN opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

