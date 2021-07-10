-$0.46 EPS Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Humanigen posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several research firms have recently commented on HGEN. Roth Capital upped their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.01. 3,202,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,301. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,212 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Think Investments LP grew its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

