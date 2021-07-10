-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after buying an additional 282,548 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,860,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,265,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,190,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.47. 700,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,296. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

