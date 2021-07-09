Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,962.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

