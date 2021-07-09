Zynecoin Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $106,722.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00880698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005311 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

