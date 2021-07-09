ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 40.3% Lower This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $196,654.79 and $2,545.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.36 or 0.00619679 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,815,124,617 coins and its circulating supply is 14,289,261,086 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

