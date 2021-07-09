Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Zoetis worth $882,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 146,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $197.54. 17,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.34 and a 12 month high of $197.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.