Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

