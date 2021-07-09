Zeta Global Holdings Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.