Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Reaches $0.0445 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $79,084.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.43 or 0.00882628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005310 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,507,445 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

