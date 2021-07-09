Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,519,005.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,459 shares of company stock valued at $27,365,595. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Shares of ZEN opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

