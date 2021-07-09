Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elliot Gibber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

Zedge stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. 463,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $251.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 256,407 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZDGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

