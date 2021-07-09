Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber Sells 10,000 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elliot Gibber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Elliot Gibber sold 15,000 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 463,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $251.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zedge by 936.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zedge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

