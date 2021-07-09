Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. The company is well-positioned to benefit in the long run from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. Markedly, the firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental natural gas production volumes. Notably, the upstream player projects lower expenses related to exploration activities in 2021, which will be driving its bottom-line. Owing to the peer-leading well cost and low maintenance capital requirements, the company is likely to generate free cash flow in the near term. Also, it has a strong focus on debt reduction through the sale of non-core assets. Since late 2018, the company has executed more than $1.35 billion in non-core asset divestments.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

