Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to “Hold”

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

