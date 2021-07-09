Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

