Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 1,196.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

