Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) to Hold

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Equity’s fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer also remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt, and agricultural loans. The company's balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders. The company targets sales between $5 to $6 billion in 2021. Shares of American Equity outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on the company's earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

