Zacks Investment Research Lowers Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.