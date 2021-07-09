Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Hold

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,817. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

